Trump: Isn't It 'Supposed To Be Illegal' For Verizon To Dump OAN?

The part of Alison Steinberg, a whole entire b*tch and very serious contributor for the right-wing One America News Network (OAN), will be played by former President Donald Trump today on Truth Social.

Steinberg recently begged the left to save the network after OAN failed to agree on a new contract with Verizon. That sounds a lot like capitalism. Imagine that. After throwing out homophobic rants and appearing gleeful after Joe Biden's COVID diagnosis, which she apparently wouldn't have minded if the President died, she begged for help. I sh*t you not.

Well, now the twice impeached one-term President lashed out on his Truth Social platform, which looks like a Twitter rip-off. Trump claimed without proof that it was a political decision by Verizon. That's just not true.

It was a business decision, but do go off:

One America News (OAN) is AMAZING, with great ratings and a REALLY loyal following. Despite it being so good, VERIZON, for purely political reasons, will be terminating OAN at the end of this month. Isn't this "stuff" supposed to be illegal? The good news is that the owners and management of One America News is smart and very wise. They will figure it out! read more

