Golfer Phil Michelson Brutally Heckled For Taking Blood Money

Phil Michelson signed for a cool $100 million to add his name to the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour. The Saudis have had a bit of an image problem lately after they lured Jamal Khashoggi to his death and mutilated the body. To counter this, they've invested heavily in a new golf tour, ostensibly to rival the PGA but more importantly to improve their image, especially in regards to human rights, which is abysmal. "Sportswashing" it's called.

So when Michelson made his way to the tee on Friday at Trump's Bedminster golf course in New Jersey, comedian Jason Selvig yelled at him during his approach. Very rude, but not quite as rude as taking money from murderers.

On Friday, one of the most popular golfers of all time (at least until 2022) suffered the ignominy of having to back off on his opening tee shot after being heckled. Stepping up to his opening shot of the day, a spectator shouted, “Do it for the Saudi royal family,” which prompted Mickelson to re-do his routine. He would go on to make bogey on the hole. The heckle is the latest clear dig at Lefty’s willingness to defect to a breakaway tour which is funded by a Saudi regime with a poor record when it comes to human rights.

The moment captured on video.

