'Eating Bugs Is In Our Future': Fox Jumps In With Far Right On Dutch Farmer Protests

Rachel Campos-Duffy and The Federalist's John Daniel Davidson accuse climate activists of wanting to force everyone to eat bugs during yet another fearmongering and conspiracy theory riddled segment on Fox "news." As Politico reported this week, the far right, which includes the likes of the Polish government, Marine Le Pen and Donald Trump, has piggybacked onto the Dutch farmers protest, so of course Fox has decided to get in on the act as well.

Farmers are upset about new emissions standards for the agricultural sector, which Duffy and Davidson started the segment out discussing, along with fearmongering that all these evil NGO's want to take over the food supply (which sounded a whole lot like Duffy's Q-Anon-level, conspiracy filled nonsense she was spouting about Bill Gates just last week):

CAMPOS-DUFFY: So we saw this in the Netherlands, we're seeing it in Canada. You say it's coming here next. Explain what's happening and why you think America is in danger of these kings of very dangerous climate policies? read more

