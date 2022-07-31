Dr. Donald Trump Launches Weirdest Rant Ever On Biden's Mental Health

Articles

Published on Sunday, 31 July 2022

I know you'll find this shocking, but everything former President Donald Trump just wrote on his Truth Social platform is a lie. He didn't misspeak. He told lies.

President Joe Biden is not going through a "second bout of Covid-19," as Lumpy claims. Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again on Saturday morning in what is likely a "rebound" Covid-19 positivity that the doctor noted is "observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid," according to CNN. Two different things.

Now, onto Bloaty McBatshit's second lie. The twice impeached one-term loser claims that Biden was misdiagnosed and is instead suffering from dementia and is "recovering well" and will soon move to a nursing home in Wisconsin. However, there is no cure for dementia, and it could be that Trump has dementia. More about that in a sec.

Here's Trump's bizarre rant, and I'm so sorry about this. It is the dumbest sh*t I've ever read:

Joe Biden's second bout of Covid, sometimes referred to as the China Virus, was sadly misdiagnosed by his doctors. He instead has Dementia, but is happily recovering well. Joe is thinking of moving, part time, to one of those beautiful Wisconsin Nursing Homes, where almost 100% of the residents miraculously, and for the first time in history, had the strength and energy to vote - even if those votes were cast illegally. Get well soon, Joe! read more

