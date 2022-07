Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022 21:10 Hits: 7

Sen. Joe Manchin signed onto a deal to fight climate change and inflation. NPR's Cheryl Corley asks former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers about the proposal's potential impact.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/30/1114721432/what-it-means-to-have-manchin-backing-a-bill-to-fight-climate-change