Inspector General Blocked Recovery Of Missing Secret Service Texts

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022 19:30 Hits: 7

Trump appointee Joseph Cuffari knew texts from key people were missing, he hid that information from Congress and now we know he blocked efforts to recover them.

The Washington Post broke the latest news of Cuffari’s obstruction and stonewalling last night:

In early February, after learning that the Secret Service’s text messages had been erased as part of a migration to new devices, staff at Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari’s office planned to contact all DHS agencies offering to have data specialists help retrieve messages from their phones, according to two government whistleblowers who provided reports to Congress But later that month, Cuffari’s office decided it would not collect or review any agency phones, according to three people briefed on the decision. … read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/dhs-ig-cuffari-blocked-recovery-missing