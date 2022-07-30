Some PA Republicans Join Forces To Stop Doug Mastriano

Articles

Last Word's Ayman Mohyeldin brought on former Arlen Specter staffer Craig Snyder to talk about Republicans for Shapiro, who are opposing Doug Mastriano for Pennsylvania governor.

"If election denier Mastriano is elected governor of Pennsylvania, he could appoint a secretary of state that could overturn the election in the state of Pennsylvania if a Democrat wins the state.

"It's good to have you with us, Craig. What is at stake here with Doug Mastriano on the ballot in Pennsylvania, is his platform so dangerous in your opinion?"

"Thanks, Ayman. Lawrence (O'Donnell) on the show has been absolutely right, it's not hyperbole to say that this is the most important governor's race in the country this year, and maybe ever," Snyder said.

"The question on the ballot, as I see, it is whether the American republican form of government, created in Pennsylvania in 1787, is going to be mortally wounded here in Pennsylvania and 2022. Mastriano is not a traditional Pennsylvania Republican, like my old boss, Arlen Specter, and some past governors, Scranton, Thornberg, Ridge -- it's that, right, he's a radical, as you have described, he is practically Trump's vice president for the Big Lie.

