Your Freudian Slip Of The Day, Sponsored By Scott Walker

When Mandela Barnes became the presumptive Democratic nominee for the US Senate to take on Ron Johnson, everyone in the state was in a state of shock.

When the Democrats has absorbed the news, there was a statewide celebration. But as the Republicans absorbed the news - or tried to - their instincts were very much different.

Case in point is Scott Walker. When the news first broke, Walker went on Twitter and tweeted on the behalf of most Republicans, but tweeting the quiet part out loud:

He has since deleted this tweet and started using the word "radical." But we all know what he really means.

