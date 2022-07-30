The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Your Freudian Slip Of The Day, Sponsored By Scott Walker

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Your Freudian Slip Of The Day, Sponsored By Scott Walker

When Mandela Barnes became the presumptive Democratic nominee for the US Senate to take on Ron Johnson, everyone in the state was in a state of shock.

When the Democrats has absorbed the news, there was a statewide celebration. But as the Republicans absorbed the news - or tried to - their instincts were very much different.

Case in point is Scott Walker. When the news first broke, Walker went on Twitter and tweeted on the behalf of most Republicans, but tweeting the quiet part out loud:

dems_want_a_racial

He has since deleted this tweet and started using the word "radical." But we all know what he really means.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/your-freudian-slip-day-sponsored-scott

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version