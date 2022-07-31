Latest 'Third Way' Grift Completely Silent On Republican Extremism

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 31 July 2022 01:30 Hits: 7

Andrew Yang and his ex-Republican allies David Jolly and Christine Todd Whitman published an op-ed in The Washington Post touting their new party, the Forward Party, as an antidote to the extremism and divisiveness they see in American politcs today. The three of them wrote:

Political extremism is ripping our nation apart, and the two major parties have failed to remedy the crisis.....

The United States badly needs a new political party — one that reflects the moderate, common-sense majority. Today’s outdated parties have failed by catering to the fringes. As a result, most Americans feel they aren’t represented....

The two major parties have hollowed out the sensible center of our political system — even though that’s where most voters want to see them move.... On every issue facing this nation — from the controversial to the mundane — we can find a reasonable approach most Americans agree on.