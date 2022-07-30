Jon Stewart Shreds ‘Motherf***er’ Ted Cruz Over Vets Bill

Articles

Stewart has been on atear against Republican senators after they blocked the PACT Act. It's a bill that makes veterans who have deployed to combat zones automatically eligible to receive VA health care and disability benefits for a number of conditions.

The bill had sailed through the Senate 84-14 in June, but had gone back to the House to remove what Roll Call called “an obscure tax provision” before being returned to the Senate this week where Republicans suddenly developed a problem with the bill. The timing of their “concern” was suspicious given that the vote came on the heels of Sens. Joe Manchin’s and Chuck Schumer’s deal to move forward on a big economic, climate and health care package without Republican votes.

Unfortunately for Cruz, he was caught on camera saying he hadn’t seen “actually quite funny” Stewart speak on the subject, then claimed he and “most senators” support the bill. Cruz then said he had voted against it because “the Democrats played a budgetary trick” of taking $400 billion in discretionary spending and making it mandatory.

