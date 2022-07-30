Newsmax Host Pushes Back On GOP Senator’s Excuse For Blocking Benefits For Vets

Articles

Saturday, 30 July 2022

Republicans in the Senate failed miserably to move forward with direly needed legislation providing health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. It wasn't Democrats. This is all on Republicans. With the midterms right around the corner, I have to say that running on a "f*ck our country's veterans over" platform seems a bit weird.

There's even a group of military veterans that have been taking part in a sit-in as a form of protest after Republicans failed to pass the Honoring our Pact Act. That shouldn't have to happen. Our vets shouldn't have to beg for help, but here we are.

Among the Republican Senators who held up the bill is Kevin Cramer. Newsmax's Shaun Kraisman interviewed Cramer, and even the right-wing host looked at the North Dakota Republican in disbelief.

Cramer alleged that he supports the "final passage of this legislation" but added that Democrats of favoring "their own pet projects" over the needs of veterans. And I don't even know what he means by that. There is no pork in this bill. I want to send Jon Stewart over to Cramer's house to mess up his head with big words like 'despicable.' But one doesn't just send Jon Stewart wherever they want.

