Glenn Greenwald Makes Goo Goo Eyes At... Alex Jones?

Cliff Schecter is an old friend and I really like his YouTube channel (go subscribe), because he says out loud the things some people are too polite to say. Here he is, ripping Glenn Greenwald over the recent interview he did with Alex Jones:

"You're probably familiar with the fall of Glenn Greenwald. I'm not gonna go too much into Greenwald, I've actually known him for years and at one point considered him -- I don't know, not a friend but friendly when he was on the left, and all of his rage and all of his resentment was aimed at other people, because that's how Glenn determines whose political side he's on," Schecter said.

"That time, it was the insiders on the right and other people that wouldn't accept him. Glenn's whole life has been about who's not accepting him, who's not giving him the love and adoration he deserves and it's led him to move around to different countries and different cities and different political movements, always never realizing that the emptiness in his soul can't go away no matter how vicious he gets, no matter how many people he attacks on Twitter.

"But it was really funny when this guy you know as you've watched him sort of go down further and further and become more and more pathetic -- whether it's the fact that he's a Russian propagandist as he's on now on a list in Ukraine for being included with Rand Paul and Tulsi Gabbard," he said.

