Gaetz Recorded Telling Stone He'll Get A Pardon From 'Big Guy'

Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022

As Roger Stone prepared to go to trial in 2019, he complained to Matt Gaetz he was being pressured by the feds to incriminate Trump. Matt Gaetz assured Stone that “the boss” would probably grant him a pardon, a new recording shows. Via the Washington Post:

At an event at a Trump property that October, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) predicted that Stone would be found guilty at his trial in Washington the following month but would not “do a day” in prison. Gaetz was apparently unaware they were being recorded by documentary filmmakers following Stone, who special counsel Robert S. Mueller III had charged with obstruction of a congressional investigation.

“The boss still has a very favorable view of you,” said Gaetz, stressing that the president had “said it directly.” He also said, “I don’t think the big guy can let you go down for this.”

Gaetz at one point told Stone he was working on getting him a pardon but was hesitant to say more backstage at the event, in which speakers were being filmed for online broadcast. “Since there are many, many recording devices around right now, I do not feel in a position to speak freely about the work I’ve already done on that subject,” Gaetz said.