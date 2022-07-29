The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jon Stewart To Republicans: 'If This Is America First,Then America Is F**ked'

On Wednesday, Republican Senators halted a bipartisan bill that they formally supported which would give veterans much more access to healthcare after they were exposed to toxins.

Jon Stewart who fought to help pass health care for first responders during 9/11 and for our troops was furious.

"This is an embarrassment to the Senate, to the country, to the founders that all they professed to hold dear," Stewart said angrily. "And if this is America first. Then America is f**ked."

The Guardian reports: "The measure, called the Honoring our Pact Act, would make it easier for veterans to access military care related to exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam and toxins from pits used to burn military waste in Iraq and Afghanistan."

Initially, Republicans supported this bill in a big way (84-14), but on Wednesday, twenty-five of these cowards refused to move this measure forward.

First Jon Stewart took to Twitter:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/jon-stewarts-response-rs-voting-against

