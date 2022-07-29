Horrifying Video Of Russian Soldier Castrating POW Sparks Outrage

Articles

Not much to say about this, really. The video is almost certainly authentic, though the Russians deny that it is, of course. (Admitting to war crimes is something that no country ever does willingly.) Nonetheless, such acts and recordings are made and propagated on social media with the singular intent of spreading fear and terror. That is a major component of Russian strategy in Ukraine.

More fact-based evidence, albeit circumstantial, had the internet identifying the perpetrator in a matter of hours. Apparently, he has a history of such acts. Allegedly.

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier. read more

