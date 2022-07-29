Louie Gohmert Melts Down After Dem 'Impugns' His Lies

Articles

During Thursday's oversight hearing of the Department of Justice National Security Division, Republicans melted down when Rep. David Cicilline entered proof of all their false accusations, forcing them to try to refuse to have them entered into the record.

Rep. Cicilline's remarks led to massive faux outrage by the other side.

"My first unanimous consent request is the ranking member made reference to a Department of Justice whistleblower memo, and grossly mischaracterized its content, so may I read the memo into the record?"

"I object," Republicans screamed.

"I have unanimous consent requests that a document, a Politifact, with a heading, 'No, the federal government isn't using the Patriot Act to treat parents as domestic terrorists--"

"I object." Republicans screamed.

"Attorney General never called parents domestic terrorists," Cicilline stated.

"And finally, a fact check that reads Kevin McCarthy keeps repeating false claims that Attorney General called parents terrorists for wanting to attend school board meetings be made part of the record."

Rep. Cicilline then told Republicans to read the documents and stop making false claims.

"Good luck with that," the chairwoman said.

This set Louie Gohmert's hair on fire.



"The gentleman impugned our integrity. I would demand that his words be taken down. He is not allowed under the rules to impugn false statements by this side," Gohmert said.

I guess he didn't understand what he just said.

