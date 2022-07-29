Kansas Sheriff Lied About Election Fraud

Articles

See, this is what happens when you elect irresponsible people to positions of authority. They'll just exploit public opinion by making things up that didn't occur. It happens time and time again. In this case, Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden claimed to have gotten over 200 tips about widespread voter fraud. Turns out though, after a FOI request, just a single minor report. So, he made it up. He lied.

And he'll get away with it. The long-time Sheriff of Johnson County ran unopposed in 2020 and 2016.

Source: KCUR

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has said that since last fall it has received more than 200 tips from people claiming they were victims of or witnesses to fraudulent activity in local elections. Yet the office has produced only one offense report related to any alleged violations of Kansas election laws since 2020. “It is the Sheriff’s Office’s statutory obligation to investigate any criminal claim that comes to our office and submit our findings to the District Attorney’s Office,” the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on July 19. So far, the Johnson County District Attorney has received no cases from the sheriff. read more

