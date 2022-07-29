Black Man Confronts Racist Store Employee In The Most Graceful Way Possible

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 15:18 Hits: 4

An Instagram video shows a Black man confronting a white Dillard's employee in Dallas, Texas after he allegedly used the n-word directed at his son. The father is a Saint. If someone spoke to my Black niece in that manner, I will come at them so hard, but this guy remained calm and explained to the elderly man why it's wrong to speak to someone like that.

"You shouldn't do that; you're too old," the man tells the employee.

"I would never disrespect any human being," the man continues to say. "That, what you did -- you don't know the impact of what you've done to my son."

The employee, who appears to go by the name Homer, seems to say that he didn't know that the family heard his racial slur. The man tells Homer that it "doesn't matter" whether he realizes it or not. "You shouldn't be speaking that way, period."

Under the Instagram video, it reads:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/black-man-confronts-racist-store-employee