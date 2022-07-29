Trump Defends Saudis Over 9/11 Families: 'Nobody Has Gotten To The Bottom Of 9/11’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 15:58 Hits: 5

During an interview about his involvement in the highly controversial LIV golf tournament with ESPN, Trump defended taking blood money from Saudi Arabia and Mohammed bin Salman... by spitting on 9/11 families.

The ESPN reporter asked, "What do you say to those family members who protested earlier this week and will be doing so again on Friday?"

"Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately," Trump replied.

Say, what? Trump is now defending Saudi Arabia's involvement in the attack on the Twin Towers that left thousands dead... by lying? He really knows no other way to respond to anything.

"And they should have, as to the maniacs that did that horrible thing to our city, to the country, to the world. So nobody’s really been there," Trump lied.

WTF does "nobody’s really been there" mean? Was this A Hershel Walker-type gaffe?

Many critics are wondering if this was Trump's payoff from the Saudis, for his whitewashing the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

People were also upset when Trump said a lot of the money would go to charity. What charity? The new Trump charity that Don Jr will run?

Trump even disgraced himself further when he said this to the WSJ about Jamal Khashoggi murder: “I can say that from the standpoint of Khashoggi, that has died down so much," Trump said. "It really seems to have totally died down."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/trump-defends-saudis-over-911-familes