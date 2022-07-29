Tucker Carlson Suggests Renaming Monkeypox ‘Schlong COVID’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 16:00 Hits: 5

On the Tucker Carlson Tonight show last night, Dr. Marc Siegel (the guy who said the “worst case scenario” for COVID was it "could be the flu") chatted with Fox’s top white supremacist about the evils of renaming monkeypox to something less stigmatizing and racist. According to Siegel, it’s downright dangerous to be “politically correct” about naming viruses. He claimed that by not calling COVID the Wuhan virus, “we lost the opportunity to really focus in on China and say, 'Did this come from a lab? We think maybe it did.'”

Never mind that new scientific research just indicated otherwise. Siegel’s words were music to Carlson’s ears, of course.

Carlson followed up on the Siegel interview with one of his bigoted attacks that cast kindness as something dangerous.

CARLSON: So, words that are descriptive or precise, of course, are horrifying to people who want to control your brain because they give you too much information on what things really are. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/tucker-carlson-suggests-renaming-monkeypox