Justice Alito’s First Public Remarks After Overturning Roe Are Awful

Friday, 29 July 2022

When the conservative-leaning Supreme Court shocked the world by overturning Roe v. Wade, most of us knew that Republicans would take advantage and take even further steps in controlling women's rights. Yeah, we are one pissed-off voting bloc. And they did it so quietly. It's adorable that they don't want protesters near the homes of the "Justices." Them: We're taking your rights, but don't get upset about it, k?

Prominent world figures have criticized the overturning of Roe, but Justice Samuel Alito doesn't give a sh*t.

Via Reuters:

Alito dismissed criticism of the ruling, which has come from the likes of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In addition, Alito took aim at Britain's Prince Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, who referenced the abortion ruling in a speech at the United Nation's last week.

"I had the honor this term of writing, I think the only Supreme Court decision in the history of that institution that has been lambasted by a whole string of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on American law," Alito said in a speech that was delivered on July 21 at a conference on religious liberty in Rome hosted by the University of Notre Dame Law School.

