Matt Schlapp Endorses Racial Purity As Fine Topic For CPAC

In case you missed it, Orbán did a great job channeling Hitler over the weekend:

In the speech, Orbán said mixing between Europeans was acceptable, but Europeans mixing with non-Europeans created “mixed race” people. “We are willing to mix with one another, but we do not want to become peoples of mixed race,” said Orbán. He added that countries where this was seen as acceptable are “no longer nations”.

He even cracked a joke about Nazi gas chambers. In the context of an EU proposal to ration natural gas, Orbán said, “the past shows us German know-how on that.”

The remarks caused one of Orbán’s longest-serving advisers to resign Tuesday. Zsuzsa Hegedüs published a letter calling Orbán’s speech “a pure Nazi text worthy of Goebbels” and saying she had no choice but to resign. The International Auschwitz Committee of Holocaust survivors condemned Orbán’s comments as "stupid and dangerous."

