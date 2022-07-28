Herschel Walker's Idea Of A Debate 'About The Fans' Makes No Sense

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 11:30 Hits: 2

Earlier today on Fox News, Herschel Walker's response about debating Sen. Warner in Georgia, the Trump hand picked nominee even confused Fox News' Brian Kilmeade.

Walker refused to debate in the Republican primaries and so far has refused Sen. Warnock's three debate proposals.

So Sen. Warnock put out this ad to challenge Walker further.

If Herschel Walker is so ready to debate, why hasn’t he agreed to any? pic.twitter.com/SxU65WHBbu — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) July 25, 2022

Fox and Friends Brian Kilmeade came to Walker's rescue telling his supporters he won 68% of the vote in the primary to set him up, "Why won't you commit to a debate?"

“Well, first of all, Senator Warnock has nothing else to talk about,” Walker dodged.

Huh? WTF? That's what a debate is for. To talk and debate the issues.

"I’ve told him many times I’m ready debate him any time, any day. I just want to make it for the fans, not about a political party or some media, and all they are doing is talking. I want to make it a fair and equal debate for the people,” Walker said.

For. The. Fans????

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/herschel-walker-warnock-debate