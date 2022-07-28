STUNNER: Manchin Reaches Climate Deal With Schumer

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 12:00 Hits: 3

What I think happened is that Joe Manchin is reading the polls showing the likelihood of more Democratic senators-- and realizing that he won't be the swing vote in another McConnell-controlled Senate. But whatever the reason, there are a lot of really good things in this bill. (A lot of entrails, too, but that's how the sausage gets made.) And the MAGA trolls are going crazy on Twitter about his "betrayal." Huh. Via CNN:

The deal is a major reversal for Manchin, and the health and climate bill stands a serious chance of becoming law as soon as August – assuming Democrats can pass the bill in the House and that it passes muster with the Senate parliamentarian to allow it to be approved along straight party lines in the budget process.

While Manchin scuttled President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill, the final deal includes a number of provisions the moderate from West Virginia had privately scoffed at, representing a significant reversal from earlier this month. That includes provisions addressing the climate crisis.

