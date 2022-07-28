The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Some Usual Suspects Announce They're Forming A Third Party

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Some Usual Suspects Announce They're Forming A Third Party

First, let me get this off my chest: Andrew Yang is not a Democrat. He's a libertarian who ran as a Democrat.

There. Now let's talk about this new reemployment program for former politicians. (Will it help if I point out that most of them are Republicans who now call themselves independents? Seems like some of them are just desperate to wash off the stink of Trumpism and can't bear the thought of affiliating with Democrats.)

See if you can spot the holes in their Washington Post op-ed announcing the Forward Party:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/usual-suspects-announce-theyre-forming

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version