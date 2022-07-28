Some Usual Suspects Announce They're Forming A Third Party

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
First, let me get this off my chest: Andrew Yang is not a Democrat. He's a libertarian who ran as a Democrat.
There. Now let's talk about this new reemployment program for former politicians. (Will it help if I point out that most of them are Republicans who now call themselves independents? Seems like some of them are just desperate to wash off the stink of Trumpism and can't bear the thought of affiliating with Democrats.)
See if you can spot the holes in their Washington Post op-ed announcing the Forward Party:
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/usual-suspects-announce-theyre-forming