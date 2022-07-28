Some Usual Suspects Announce They're Forming A Third Party

Articles

Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022

First, let me get this off my chest: Andrew Yang is not a Democrat. He's a libertarian who ran as a Democrat.

There. Now let's talk about this new reemployment program for former politicians. (Will it help if I point out that most of them are Republicans who now call themselves independents? Seems like some of them are just desperate to wash off the stink of Trumpism and can't bear the thought of affiliating with Democrats.)

Andrew Yang, the answer to a question nobody asked. Christie Todd Whitman, the fourth most noteworthy Republican governor of 1995. And literally dozens more! — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) July 28, 2022

See if you can spot the holes in their Washington Post op-ed announcing the Forward Party:

