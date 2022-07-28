It's A Miracle: We Agree On Something Marjorie Taylor Greene Said

Articles

Admittedly, I've never heard of Graham Allen's Dear America podcast before, and at a glimpse through the topics he discusses, that's not surprising. Issues like, 'The Left WANTS racial division,' and he presumably did that podcast right after yelling at an audience about critical race theory.

Well, he can't be that popular of a podcaster since he had Marjory Three Names on his show. Is a podcast a show? OK, I'm off topic again. I'll be good:(

Marge said something I think we can all agree on. Finally, the controversial Georgia Republicans said something that makes sense. It's about time, girlfriend.

Marge told Allen on his super cool podcast, "I trust [the government] even less now that I'm in it."

So do we, Marge. So do we. I never thought we'd see the day when people working in government hate the U.S. government so much that they wanted to overturn it. And so, here we are.

And the very people that attempted a coup complain that they are the victims. Wash, rinse, repeat. Not in Steve Bannon's case, though. He skips right over the 'wash' part.

Just for sh*ts and giggles, here is another one of Allen's podcast titles: 'It's Time To Expose The Woke Church Narrative!!'

Ooooh, so badass!

