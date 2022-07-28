FL Republican May Have Disqualified Himself From Running For Office

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 15:26 Hits: 3

Republican Kristopher Stark is on the primary ballot for Florida House District 37 which will be held in a few weeks. Should he win though he may be disqualified because he wasn't on the voter lists 365 days before the election.

Oops.

Source: Orlando Sentinel

Fed up with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Republican Kristopher Stark, a candidate to represent reconfigured Florida House District 37, sent the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections a request last year to be taken off state voter rolls.

He said he was frustrated President Donald Trump won Florida but somehow lost the White House, which he wrongly believes was “stolen.”

“My vote means nothing. Cancel my registration,” Stark wrote on the Seminole County removal form in January 2021, still peeved over Democrat Joe Biden’s triumph over Trump two months after the ballots were cast. “You + the system are a joke. Thank you, communists.”