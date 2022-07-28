After Trump Lashed Out At Fox Friends, Co-Host Cowers

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 15:41 Hits: 3

On Monday, former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to lash out at Fox & Friends over the show's report on his poll numbers showing that a majority of Republicans don't want the former President to run in 2024.

Ranty McCrazyPants wrote:

@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose. That show has been terrible - gone to the "dark side." They quickly quote the big Turning Point Poll victory of almost 60 points over the number two Republican, and then hammer me with outliers. Actually, almost all polls have me leading all Republicans & Biden BY A LOT. RINO Paul Ryan, one of the weakest and worst Speakers EVER, must be running the place. Anyway, thank you to Turning Point, the crowd & "love" was AMAZING!

Well, it's Thursday, and Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade groveled to the twice impeached one-term President after host Steve Doocy explained that 55 percent of Republican voters or people leaning Republican do not want the former President to run in 2024. He noted that that number is up 6% from their previous poll.

Kilmeade sprang into action to defend his orange pissdaddy, saying, "If the former president is watching, you should know those are just the numbers you're relaying; you (Doocy) didn't come up with those numbers."

"If Trump is watching, just let him know we didn't come up with those numbers!" he said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/after-trump-lashes-out-fox-friends-co-host