Day Of Reckoning For Alex Jones: Jury To Determine Damages

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 16:00 Hits: 3

The day of reckoning for Alex Jones and his long-running conspiracy-theory con drew closer this week as the jury in the defamation lawsuit filed by the parents of Sandy Hook Elementary victims began the process of determining just how much Jones owes those parents for smearing them and their late children. Jones, who was earlier convicted by default in the case, stands to lose multiple millions.

Birds of a feather grift together, so naturally Glenn Greenwald has come to Jones’ rescue by spearheading a public-relations campaign to repair Jones’ reputation, such as it is. But all Greenwald has done in the process is to utterly pulverize his own long-tattered journalistic credibility into utter oblivion. Jones’ fate remains up to the jury.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/day-reckoning-alex-jones-jury-determine