Who Knew Twerking Was An 'Evil Left Wing Plot'?

Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022

Newsmax host and disgraced former Fox News host Eric Bolling claimed twerking is an evil democratic plot to corrupt the youth of the nation.

This is where Republicans are these days. They make idiotic, moronic, and unethical complaints about the youth of this generation and then attribute their anger to the Democratic party.

"A noun, a verb, blame Democrats." It's a page out of Newt Gingrich's playbook.

Newsmax is saying a Rhode Island Democrat had the nerve to have fun and twerk on a beach one day, so of course, this is the start of a Satanic plan.

Bolling claimed Dems are singling out (grooming, he means) attention-hungry children who never grew up."

Like him?

Bolling said, "Under Joe Biden, the woke mob left is in charge, and they're making America a laughing stock."

Under Trump, the youth that were influenced by him were becoming neo-Nazis, racists, and xenophobes.

Bolling continued, "There's clearly a twerking epidemic. And the left-wing mob is doing everything, everything they can to keep the twerking going and corrupt our nation's youth."

Newsmax's Eric Bolling: "There's clearly a twerking epidemic. And the left-wing mob is doing everything, everything they can to keep the twerking going and corrupt our nation's youth" pic.twitter.com/TL9jarLUvf read more

