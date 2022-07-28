GOP Senators Take Revenge On Dems...By Punishing Veterans?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022

Sen. Joe Manchin shocked the nation Wednesday evening when Senate Democrats announced a reconciliation bill addressing climate change and some health care costs that Manchin was willing to commit to in public after more than a year of dangling his vote in agonizing negotiations. Expectations for a bill Manchin might sign onto had been reduced to tiny shards of the bare minimum, and the announced deal far exceeds those expectations. Republicans responded with fury—and, since a reconciliation bill can be passed with a simple majority in the Senate, they’re taking it out on other legislation, starting with a bill to help veterans suffering from toxic exposure.

