Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 20:43 Hits: 7

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with White House senior adviser Gene Sperling about Thursday's new GDP numbers and the health of the U.S. economy.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/28/1114335369/biden-adviser-gene-sperling-sees-u-s-hope-and-resilience-despite-shrinking-econo