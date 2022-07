Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 22:10 Hits: 6

Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the George Washington University law school received calls to drop Thomas and cancel the seminar he taught.

(Image credit: Erin Schaff, The New York Times /AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/28/1114285261/clarence-thomas-george-washington-university-law