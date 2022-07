Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 23:41 Hits: 8

Democrats in Congress look ready to pass new legislation with significant climate change elements that push the country closer to President Biden's goals.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/28/1114375568/congress-democrats-appear-ready-to-pass-new-legislation-with-focus-on-climate-ch