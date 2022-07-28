Trump's Threat To 'Sue CNN' Met With Laughter

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022

Former President Donald Trump has made the bizarre decision to go after CNN for a defamation lawsuit for, among other things, using the term 'Big Lie.' The statement looks like someone took the letters from a Scrabble set, then threw them at the wall, then presented it as an announcement. And why does he put his name in quotes? That really bothers "me."

“This letter serves as formal notice of the false statements about President Donald J. Trump (“President Trump”) in numerous articles and televised transmissions published by Cable News Network, Inc. (“CNN”) including, but not limited to, those discussed below,” reads a July 21 missive that Trump's attorneys sent to CNN's Chris Licht and EVP and General Counsel David Vigilante.

Via Deadline:

Specifically, the Kafkaesque correspondence focuses on on-air and online use by CNN marque talent and reporters of the term the “Big Lie” in regards to Trump’s repeated assertions that the 2020 election was stolen from him and the GOP. read more

