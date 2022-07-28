Teen Activist Won't Stop Making Gaetz Pay For Abortions Across The U.S.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 19:10 Hits: 5

A fierce 19-year-old activist, Olivia Julianna, won't stop making Florida Republican Matt Gaetz pay for abortions across the country. Gaetz thought it would be super cool to body shame the teenager, so Julianna used his stupidity against him and brought in a whopping $500,000 for abortion funds.

Julianna has inadvertently made Gaetz pro-choice. All of your abortions belong to Matt Gaetz now.

America, thank you.

We have now raised half a million dollars for abortion funds across the country.

Matt Gatez attacked me, and I think it is safe to say not only did I win— but that every politician should think twice before crossing me or @genzforchange again. ❤️ — Olivia Julianna ???? (@0liviajulianna) July 28, 2022

So, Joy Reid invited Olivia on her show on MSNBC, where she explained where that money will be allocated. For Matt Gaetz, allocated means to distribute with a particular purpose. You're welcome!

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/teen-activist-wont-stop-making-gaetz-pay