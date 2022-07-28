Teen Activist Won't Stop Making Gaetz Pay For Abortions Across The U.S.

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
A fierce 19-year-old activist, Olivia Julianna, won't stop making Florida Republican Matt Gaetz pay for abortions across the country. Gaetz thought it would be super cool to body shame the teenager, so Julianna used his stupidity against him and brought in a whopping $500,000 for abortion funds.
Julianna has inadvertently made Gaetz pro-choice. All of your abortions belong to Matt Gaetz now.
So, Joy Reid invited Olivia on her show on MSNBC, where she explained where that money will be allocated. For Matt Gaetz, allocated means to distribute with a particular purpose. You're welcome!
