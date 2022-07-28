GOP Rep Goes Off At Gun Hearing, Rambles About Spoons And Forks

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 21:46 Hits: 5

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) said on Wednesday that Democrats will soon be blaming forks and spoons for obesity because they have linked mass shootings to the availability of assault-style rifles.

At a House Oversight Committee hearing with firearms manufacturers, Hice complained about a "disturbing trend in this committee of going after both private citizens and the constitutional rights of American citizens."

The congressman demanded an apology from Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) because he said that she had not held enough hearings on crime.

Hice also demanded action on drugs and immigration.

"This is like the old saying that we're going to blame the manufacturers of forks and spoons for obesity!" he exclaimed. "I guess you're going to subpoena some of them as well to deal with obesity in this country! It is absolutely absurd that we're not dealing with the issues!"

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/gop-rep-goes-gun-hearing-rambles-about