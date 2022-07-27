Gaetz Just Helped Pay For A Lot Of Abortions After Body-Shaming Teen Activist

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
19-year-old activist, Olivia Julianna, was body-shamed on Twitter by Florida man Matt Gaetz, and it didn't go down well for the Republican lawmaker. The teenage activist thanked Gaetz for body-shaming her because that helped her raise $115,000 for an abortion fund.
On Twitter, Julianna, a fierce young woman, said, "Petty insults and political games don't scare me. In fact, I'd like to thank Gaetz for bringing attention to me and my work."
"Hey @mattgaetz, you just learned an important lesson— Don't fuck with Texas women," she added.
She claps back pretty hard.
