Why Does Fox News Hate Disabled People?

Vice President Kamala Harris held a meeting Tuesday with disability leaders on the 32nd anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act at the White House to discuss reproductive rights, but when she described her gender and what she was wearing, Fox News and right-wing liars went ballistic.

Fox News host Sean Hannity opened up the segment thusly.

"Vice President Harris tonight, at the center of mockery yet again after this bizarre moment during a White House meeting earlier today with this disability activists where Harris, along with attendees, went through their pronouns and described what they were wearing. Take a look."

Good afternoon. I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time. I am Kamala Harris. My pronouns are “she” and “her.” I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.

Her introduction, by the way, is best practice when speaking to people with disabilities, some of whom may be sight-impaired.

After the clip ended, Hannity launched straight into bashing her. "I don't even know where to begin, so Laura, the first time this was brought to my attention, 'I am a woman, I am wearing a blue suit. Okay."

Does Hannity hate blind people?

