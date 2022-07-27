More Testimony To Jan. 6 Panel Looks Bad For You Know Who

Articles

On Tuesday, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol released audio of an interview with former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he ordered tens of thousands of National Guard troops for the U.S. Capitol ahead of the January 6, 2021, attack. That has been fact-checked, but even so, Trump has repeated that claim.

"I was never given any direction or order or knew of any plans of that nature," Miller said in the audio/video.

Miller later said in the video definitively, "There was no direct, there was no order from the President. We obviously had plans for activating more folks, but that was not anything more than contingency planning.

There was no official message traffic or anything of that nature."

Trump has previously said that he requested National Guard troops be ready for January 6. He released a statement on June 9 that he "suggested & offered" up to 20,000 National Guard troops be deployed to Washington, DC, ahead of January 6, claiming it was because he felt "that the crowd was going to be very large." read more

