Katie Porter Destroys Daniel Defense Gun CEO With One Question

Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Top firearm manufacturing executives testified on Wednesday morning before a House panel investigating the role of the gun industry in gun violence in the U.S. Marty Daniel, who founded Daniel Defense, the maker of the gun used in the Uvalde shooting, which claimed 21 victims, including 19 children who were slaughtered while the good guys with guns, the police, did nothing, had to face off with Rep. Katie Porter.

Via The Washington Post:

An examination of Daniel Defense's marketing, based on court filings, interviews, internal documents and other records, shows how the gunmaker over the past decade devised publicity stunts, paid for favorable coverage in newsstand magazines and employed other aggressive tactics to entice Americans to buy its AR-style semiautomatic rifles. Daniel Defense's fortunes rose in parallel with the popularity of the guns known as AR-15s. The weapons, sometimes referred to as "America's rifle," are beloved by many gun enthusiasts but are seen by gun-control advocates as an instrument of carnage.

So, the firm's founder that employed aggressive marketing tactics to sell AR-style rifles was Katie Porter'd. The California Congresswoman held up her cellphone, noting that it needed to scan her fingerprint to unlock it. She asked why her cellphone requires more steps to operate it than his firearms, "which have been used in accidental shootings, mass shootings, and homicides."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/katie-porter-wasnt-playing-around-gun