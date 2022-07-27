MAGA Tells Americans To Ditch The Consitution For The Bible

Articles

The MAGA white Christian nationalism cult is now proudly telling America that the U.S. Constitution is moot and their Bible should rule the country.

During last week's Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Next News Network that the GOP should be the party of Christian nationalists.

Reporter @TaylerUSA and @RepMTG sat down for an exclusive interview.

They talked about God, Child Drag Shows, January 6th, and the lack of courage in the GOP. pic.twitter.com/1apZJOb2cB — Next News Network ???????? (@NextNewsNetwork) July 24, 2022

“We need to be the party of nationalism and I’m a Christian, and I say it proudly, we should be Christian nationalists," Greene blustered.

“When Republicans learn to represent most of the people that vote for them, then we will be the party that continues to grow without having to chase down certain identities or chase down certain segments of people," she continued.

