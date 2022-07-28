Foxsplaining The January 6th Hearings

Articles

Desi Lydic foxsplains the January 6th hearings and how painfully biased they are because they didn't allow people like Lauren Boebert, Marge Greene or the QAnon Shaman to be on the committee. And why weren't they asking about Hunter Biden. Surely he and his laptop were crucial parts of the riot, er, tourist tours!

And for the record, I find Liz Cheney's dragon wings to be much more becoming than Ivanka's forked tongue.

