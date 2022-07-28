The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Foxsplaining The January 6th Hearings

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Foxsplaining The January 6th Hearings

Desi Lydic foxsplains the January 6th hearings and how painfully biased they are because they didn't allow people like Lauren Boebert, Marge Greene or the QAnon Shaman to be on the committee. And why weren't they asking about Hunter Biden. Surely he and his laptop were crucial parts of the riot, er, tourist tours!

And for the record, I find Liz Cheney's dragon wings to be much more becoming than Ivanka's forked tongue.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/foxsplaining-january-6th-hearings

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version