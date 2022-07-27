National Press Club Blasts Trump For Hosting LIV Golf Tournament

Articles

Wednesday, 27 July 2022

For Trump, it’s obviously Saudi Arabia first, America last.

Trump could not care less about helping to rehabilitate the Saudis’ image after the barbaric murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered and dismembered, with a bone saw, in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Trump told The Wall Street Journal that interest in Khashoggi’s death “really seems to have totally died down.” So why should he care?

As for the 9/11 families who have asked him to cancel the tournament and plan to protest it, why, he hardly knows anything about them! More from The Journal:

“I don’t know much about the 9/11 families, I don’t know what is the relationship to this, and their very strong feelings, and I can understand their feelings,” he said. “I can’t really comment on that because I don’t know exactly what they’re saying, and what they’re saying who did what.”

The Saudis, on the other hand, are the kind of folks Trump is proud to know and love. The Trump National Doral Miami will host another LIV event this year and son-in-law Jared Kushner has a private-equity fund that includes $2 billion from the same Saudi fund bankrolling LIV, The Journal noted.

