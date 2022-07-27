The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

BREAKING: DoJ Investigating Trump In Criminal Election Probe

BREAKING: DoJ Investigating Trump In Criminal Election Probe

The Washington Post published this story last night about the Justice Department investigating Trump as part of their criminal investigation into attempts to overturn the election:

Prosecutors who are questioning witnesses before a grand jury — including two top aides to Vice President Mike Pence — have asked in recent days about conversations with Trump, his lawyers, and others in his inner circle who sought to substitute Trump allies for certified electors from some states Joe Biden won, according to two people familiar with the matter. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The prosecutors have asked hours of detailed questions about meetings Trump led in December 2020 and January 2021; his pressure campaign on Pence to overturn the election; and what instructions Trump gave his lawyers and advisers about fake electors and sending electors back to the states, the people said. Some of the questions focused directly on the extent of Trump’s involvement in the fake-elector effort led by his outside lawyers, including John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, these people said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/breaking-doj-investigating-trump-jan-6th

