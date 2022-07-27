State GOPs Love Homophobia; National GOP Fears Voter Backlash

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022

When House Democrats put a bill on the floor last week protecting same-sex marriage rights, something astonishing happened—nearly 50 House Republicans voted with Democrats to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, 267-157.

Sure, more than three times that number of Republicans voted against the bill, which would codify into federal law both interracial and same-sex marriage rights. But the unprecedented assist from House Republicans immediately made the bill a contender for floor time in the Senate based on the very real possibility of attracting the 10 Senate Republicans needed to beat an inevitable GOP filibuster.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/state-gops-love-homophobia-national-gop