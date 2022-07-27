Trump Loses It Over News Of DOJ's Criminal Investigation Into Ex-President

Articles

Finally, it appears that Merrick Garland woke up from his extraordinarily long nap for his department to open a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election. And Trump is still trying to overturn the election simply because he sustained a massive public narcissistic injury when Joe Biden beat him at the polls.

So, of course, Trump responded on Truth Social to the news that his corrupt ass is under criminal investigation. His response comes in three parts. Bloaty McBatshit is very upset this morning.

Just more disinformation by the Democrats, like the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the long running Mueller Report, which ended in No Collusion, and so much more. Now that we have found the answers to these crooked, election changing events, why is the Justice Department not prosecuting those responsible? Plenty of time left!

He just can't stop himself:

People forget, this is all about a Rigged and Stolen Election. But rather than go after the people that Rigged and Stole it, they go after the people that are seeking Honesty and Truth, and have Freedom of Speech, and many other defenses, on their side! Justice Department should look at The Crime of the Century. Evidence is massive and irrefutable!!! read more

