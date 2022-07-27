St. Louis Slammed With 1000-Year Flood After 8 Inches Of Rain

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 13:23 Hits: 7

Yes, in today's global warming report, St. Louis got more than eight inches of rain yesterday. Via CNN:

Torrential and record-breaking rainfall caused widespread flash flooding in the St. Louis area Tuesday morning, killing at least one person and submerging vehicles on streets, forcing rescues from homes and cars and spurring numerous road closures, including part of Interstate 70, officials said.

In St. Louis itself, more than 8 inches of rain had fallen from midnight to 7 a.m. -- already surpassing the city's all-time one-day record of 6.85 inches set on August 20, 1915, the National Weather Service said.And more rain was expected before a tapering by 10 a.m., the National Weather Service's office in St. Louis wrote.

In the wider St. Louis area, about 6-10 inches of rain fell from midnight to 6 a.m. CT., according to the weather service. "Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation," the weather service's St. Louis office wrote early Tuesday.

Vehicles were reported submerged or otherwise stranded on flooded streets in various parts of the St. Louis area, the weather service said. In the city itself, fire personnel checked about 18 flooded homes, and rescued six people and six dogs by boat, the city fire department said early Tuesday. In the suburb of University City, a rescue from a stranded vehicle was reported early Tuesday, the weather service said.

