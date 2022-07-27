The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russian Propagandists With Epic Fail, Again

Russian "reporters" with PRESS badges routinely try to get exciting footage from the frontlines to send back, which is just what their employer, the Kremlin wants. Occasionally this puts them in harm's way, not from Ukrainians but their own forces. A set up next to and a little in front of a 122mm Russian howitzer proved to be singularly unwise as the muzzle breaks on those things are over twice what U.S. versions allow. The resulting injuries and shattered eardrums attest to that.

A sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed something.

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/07/russian-propagandists-epic-fail-again

