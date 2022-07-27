Projecting? Giuliani Calls Detractors 'Whores'

Articles

Rudy Giuliani falsely told Newsmax that all the Ukraine information he dug up while acting as a shadow US State Department at the behest of Trump against Biden was true and top intelligence people are a bunch of "whores."

Always Trumper host Greg Kelly said it was crazy that Trump and Giuliani are the ones being singled out for criminal charges to be filed. (Actually, many more members of Trump's coup team may face similar consequences.)

"Are you fearful of that?" Kelly asked.

"No," he said.

"So far, everything they've accused me of, I've been right,'" said the spider to the fly.

That is only Giuliani saying he's right and nobody else. That's like Jeffrey Dahmer saying he never ate anybody. Someone must have put those body parts in his refrigerator.

Giuliani said, "First I was accused of falsely charging Joe Biden with Ukraine. Turns out its 100% true."

LIE.

"Then I was accused of knowing about Russian collusion. They were lying. I was telling the truth," Giuliani said.

Rudy's constant OANN appearances tell another story.

Apparently, Rudy did not look at the Mueller report that saw a multitude of interactions with Russia and Trump campaign staffers and family members.

Giuliani continued, "Then I'm accused of being a Russian agent by the top intelligence people in the Democratic Party - a bunch of whores"

I love when a liar calls everyone else liars.

